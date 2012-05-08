Tuesday, 8 May 2012

Local Government: Then & Now

Things have changed a lot in local government in the 70 years since the 1940's when the British Council made this wonderfully evocative information film.



Oranjepan asks:
can you spot the differences? Are they for the better or the worse?

