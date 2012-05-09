Wednesday, 9 May 2012

Local Government: Now & Then

Following on from yesterday's 'Then & Now' post, here is RBC's own video from last Thursday's election and the count held at the Rivermead Centre.

 


Oranjepan says:
Beyond the significant changes to the role and responsibility of local councils, a comparison of then and now shows a stark change in media perspective - the purpose of the 1940s dramatised narrative is to engage the public by providing information in a deliberately neutral and impartial manner, whereas the contemporary version is faster and reported in a more balanced, democratic 'news' style.

If audience measures such as turnout and viewership are to be believed, then efforts at engagement have gone considerably backwards in 70 years, in spite of the popular emphasis now put on utilising a wider range of digital media resources.

