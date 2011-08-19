Friday, 19 August 2011

Recommended Reading List #56

This summer's archaeological dig at Silchester Roman town has already provided some interesting discoveries - notably that the site pre-dates Roman times where locals had adopted an urbanised living model before the 1st Century invasions.

Assistant Producer of the new BBC Two series 'Digging for Britain', Louise Ord, gives more details.

Among potentially exciting theories stylistic patterns and distributions of coins found across the area point to the ancient town being taken over by Caracatus as a regional capital from where he could organise defences against invasion.

Meanwhile a layer of scorched earth indicates a link to the rebellion of AD 60-61 in which the Iceni Queen Boudicca razed a number of Roman settlements, suggesting Silchester could be an overlooked site of those rampages.

University blog Silchester Digs has been covering life in the trenches for those who want to find out more about what it's like to 'do a dig', while The Silchester Town Life Project is their website hub.

-

